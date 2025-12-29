Daily Journal: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Daily Journal Corp. (DJCO) on Monday reported profit of $42.2 million in…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Daily Journal Corp. (DJCO) on Monday reported profit of $42.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of $30.61 per share.

The newspaper publisher posted revenue of $28.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $112.1 million, or $81.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $87.7 million.

