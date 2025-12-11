Comtech: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.9 million…

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 67 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were 18 cents per share.

The communications company posted revenue of $111 million in the period.

