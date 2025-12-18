Cintas: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Cintas Corp. (CTAS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $495.3 million. On a…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cintas Corp. (CTAS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $495.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $1.21.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The uniform rental company posted revenue of $2.8 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.76 billion.

Cintas expects full-year earnings to be $4.81 to $4.88 per share, with revenue in the range of $11.15 billion to $11.22 billion.

