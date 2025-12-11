Ciena: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, Md. (AP) — HANOVER, Md. (AP) — Ciena Corp. (CIEN) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $19.5 million.…

HANOVER, Md. (AP) — HANOVER, Md. (AP) — Ciena Corp. (CIEN) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $19.5 million.

The Hanover, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 91 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The developer of high-speed networking technology posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.29 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $123.3 million, or 85 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.77 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Ciena said it expects revenue in the range of $1.35 billion to $1.43 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.7 billion to $6.1 billion.

