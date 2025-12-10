Chewy: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — Chewy Inc. (CHWY) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $59.2 million.…

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — Chewy Inc. (CHWY) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $59.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Plantation, Florida-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 32 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The online pet store posted revenue of $3.12 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.1 billion.

