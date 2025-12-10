Chase has increased the welcome offer on Chase Freedom Unlimited® for a limited time, raising the bonus to $300 after…

Chase has increased the welcome offer on Chase Freedom Unlimited® for a limited time, raising the bonus to $300 after you spend $500 on purchases in the first three months with the credit card.

The new bonus runs through Jan. 15. The previous bonus had been $200.

[Read: Cash Back Credit Cards]

Chase Freedom Unlimited® is a no-annual-fee card on which you can earn 1.5% cash back on most purchases. In addition, cardholders can earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel?, and 3% cash back on dining (including takeout and delivery services) and drugstore purchases.

The card also features a 0% annual percentage rate on purchases and balance transfers during the first 15 months from account opening. After the intro period, an 18.49% to 27.99% variable APR applies.

More from U.S. News

Clever Credit: Can My Credit Card Be Tracked at Protests?

Dear Clever Credit: I Got the Kohl’s Credit Card for the Holidays. Now What?

Clever Credit: I Want to Donate to Charities. Can I Get Rewarded for That From My Credit Card?

Chase Freedom Unlimited Boosts Sign-up Bonus for Limited Time originally appeared on usnews.com