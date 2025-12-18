CarMax: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — CarMax Inc. (KMX) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $62.2 million.…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — CarMax Inc. (KMX) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $62.2 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The used car dealership chain posted revenue of $5.79 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.73 billion.

