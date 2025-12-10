AstroNova: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — AstroNova Inc. (ALOT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income…

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — AstroNova Inc. (ALOT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $378,000.

On a per-share basis, the West Warwick, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The printer and electronic instrument maker posted revenue of $39.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in January, AstroNova said it expects revenue in the range of $36 million to $41 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $149 million to $154 million.

AstroNova shares have decreased 40% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 58% in the last 12 months.

