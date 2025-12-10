Amtech: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $1.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 10 cents per share.

The provider of equipment for solar panel and semiconductor makers posted revenue of $19.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $30.3 million, or $2.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $79.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Amtech said it expects revenue in the range of $18 million to $20 million.

Amtech shares have climbed 69% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $9.22, an increase of 67% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASYS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.