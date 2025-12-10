Adobe: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.86 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of $4.45. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $5.50 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.39 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $6.19 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.1 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $7.13 billion, or $16.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $23.77 billion.

For the current quarter ending in February, Adobe expects its per-share earnings to range from $5.85 to $5.90.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $6.25 billion to $6.3 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Adobe expects full-year earnings in the range of $23.30 to $23.50 per share, with revenue ranging from $25.9 billion to $26.1 billion.

Adobe shares have dropped 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $343.13, a drop of 37% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADBE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADBE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.