7 Best European Stocks to Buy Now

As global markets evolve going into 2026, European equities remain a compelling investment opportunity. While U.S. stocks have dominated headlines…

As global markets evolve going into 2026, European equities remain a compelling investment opportunity. While U.S. stocks have dominated headlines as the S&P 500 has gained about 16% since Jan. 1, major indexes of European stocks are also up big, with the diversified Euro Stoxx 50 up about 16% and the German DAX index up about 21% in the same period.

The best European stocks to buy right now offer exposure to big-picture trends in technology, financial services and health care. Investing in EU stocks can also help investors reduce portfolio concentration risk by spreading exposure across different economic cycles, currencies and regulatory environments.

The following stocks all have market values of $15 billion or more, and are headquartered in Europe — which includes the U.K. for geographic purposes, even if the country is no longer a part of the EU:

Stock Sector Market value Headquarters ArcelorMittal SA (ticker: MT) Basic materials $35 billion Luxembourg ASML Holding NV (ASML) Technology $410 billion Netherlands Banco Santander SA (SAN) Financials $170 billion Spain British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) Consumer staples $125 billion U.K. Nebius Group NV (NBIS) Communication services $20 billion Netherlands Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) Health care $16 billion U.K. Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) Industrials $37 billion Ireland

ArcelorMittal SA (MT)

Headquarters:

Luxembourg Sector: Basic materials Market value: $35 billion

ArcelorMittal illustrates how U.S. trade policies have inadvertently benefited certain European companies in 2025. As the EU’s leading steel producer, tariffs and cross-border trade frictions have strengthened the company’s position as a preferred regional supplier and a critical source of materials for construction, manufacturing and infrastructure projects.

Inflationary pressures combined with trade-related tailwinds have helped drive the stock to roughly double this year, setting the stage for continued momentum. Supply disruptions stemming from the war in Ukraine and ongoing global tariff regimes have underscored ArcelorMittal’s importance, while its investments in “green steel” and decarbonization initiatives position the company well for long-term demand and regulatory trends. These factors support a constructive outlook for 2026 and beyond.

ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Headquarters: Netherlands Sector: Technology Market value: $410 billion

Up approximately 50% since Jan. 1, ASML stands out as one of Europe’s most strategically important technology companies. The firm manufactures advanced semiconductor equipment used by chipmakers worldwide, making it indispensable to global supply chains through its role in measuring and inspecting semiconductors.

While semiconductor markets can be cyclical, ASML’s position as a critical equipment provider offers some insulation from broader pricing and demand swings. With revenue expected to grow roughly 15% this year and earnings projected to expand at an even faster pace, ASML remains one of Europe’s premier growth-oriented equities.

Banco Santander SA (SAN)

Headquarters: Spain Sector: Financials Market value: $170 billion

One of the strongest-performing stocks of 2025 across all regions, Madrid-based Banco Santander has benefited from a broad rally in European financials. EU banking reforms aimed at strengthening capital markets integration, competitiveness and resilience have supported sector-wide growth, and Santander has emerged as a leading beneficiary.

Founded in 1856, Santander is Spain’s largest bank and maintains a significant presence across Latin America, with more than 3,000 branches throughout South America. Larger than Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) and slightly smaller than Citigroup Inc. (C), Santander combines scale with improving profitability. Shares are up roughly 160% year to date, and the stock pays a dividend yield of about 2.2%, exceeding the average yield of the S&P 500.

British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Headquarters: United Kingdom Sector: Consumer staples Market value: $125 billion

British American Tobacco offers a relatively low-risk profile among European equities, supported by steady demand for its established brands, including Dunhill, Lucky Strike and Pall Mall, as well as its Vuse vaping products. As is typical for tobacco companies, BTI provides a generous dividend, currently yielding approximately 5.5%.

Shares have gained more than 55% this calendar year, reflecting investor interest in the stability and income potential of consumer staples. While growth prospects are more modest than those of higher-growth technology stocks, BTI’s reliable cash flows and defensive characteristics make it an attractive option for income-focused investors.

Nebius Group NV (NBIS)

Headquarters: Netherlands Sector: Communication services Market value: $20 billion

Nebius Group is a full-stack technology infrastructure company serving the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence industry. With global spending on AI infrastructure expected to reach trillions of dollars in coming years, Nebius has positioned itself as a key player in data center development.

Formerly known as Yandex, the company completed a major restructuring in 2024, divesting its Russian assets and reemerging as Nebius just as investor interest in AI accelerated. While year-over-year comparisons remain volatile due to the restructuring, revenue is projected to surge from approximately $118 million last year to nearly $3.5 billion next year. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the stock is up more than 150% this year and continues to benefit from strong momentum heading into 2026.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV)

Headquarters: United Kingdom Sector: Health care Market value: $16 billion

Roivant Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and commercialization of innovative medicines. Its most advanced program, brepocitinib, targets autoimmune diseases that can cause severe muscle weakness and skin lesions.

Shares recently surged following positive late-stage trial results for brepocitinib, bringing the drug closer to potential Food and Drug Administration approval. If approved, it could become a blockbuster therapy for rare and underserved autoimmune conditions. The stock is up roughly 90% this year, supported by continued progress across its research pipeline and the prospect of commercialization in the coming year.

Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY)

Headquarters: Ireland Sector: Industrials Market value: $37 billion

Ryanair’s ultra-low-cost model has long drawn criticism from some travelers, particularly regarding fees and onboard comfort. However, the airline remains Europe’s leading low-cost carrier, consistently attracting budget-conscious consumers across the continent.

In 2025, Ryanair has benefited from strong intra-European travel demand as many travelers opted for closer destinations rather than long-haul trips. The company has reported robust earnings, aided by higher fares and disciplined cost controls. In its fiscal 2026 first-half results reported in October, net profit rose 42% year over year, underscoring the strength of its operating model and making Ryanair an appealing investment despite its no-frills reputation.

Update 12/17/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.