16 First-Year Tips for International Students at U.S. Colleges

Starting as a freshman international student at a U.S. college can feel overwhelming, but preparation helps.

Misha Bilokur from Ukraine says mistakes he made as a first-year physics major at Princeton University in New Jersey pushed him to become more independent. One early oversight was not arranging bedding, so he advises shipping it to campus or packing it in your suitcase.

“It will at least save you from having to sleep on a bare mattress.”

Here are 15 more first-year tips for international students in the U.S.

Immediately Book Flights

Some colleges offer orientation a few days earlier just for international students to get settled in.

“Early orientations also sometimes include a light tour of the area surrounding the college to help new students familiarize themselves with their new surroundings,” says Gina Wilner, a college planning consultant at Advantage College Planning.

New students can connect socially, learn how to navigate their new home — such as finding classrooms, the health center and computer labs — and ease their transition to U.S. college life, experts say.

“As soon as your college sends out messaging with dates for orientation, be sure to book your travel,” Wilner says.

Connect With Other Students Before Arrival

“It can feel a bit awkward or ‘cringey’ to put yourself out there by creating a Facebook or Instagram post about yourself, but just remember that everyone else is feeling the same way,” Wilner says.

Opportunities before orientation, like social events and mixers, can help connect students before move-in, experts say.

Arrive Early

Arrive at least a day or two early before orientation, if possible, says Sarah Lopolito, associate dean and director of the Office of Global Engagement at Clark University in Massachusetts.

Attend all welcome events hosted by the university or academic department.

Students can “get acclimated to being in a new time zone in a new country,” Lopolito says, and “accomplish a few items like setting up a bank account and a cell phone before orientation even starts.”

Or find your dorm room.

Aryadeep Ray, a finance and data science major at Clark from India, says his first day on campus was filled with excitement, confusion and the wrong dorm room.

“Thought I found Narnia!” Ray says. “Lesson learned — maps are friends.”

Set Up a U.S. Phone Plan

Research U.S. phone options before arrival, since plans vary by location.

“I encourage international students to set up a phone plan as soon as they arrive in the U.S.,” Lopolito says, noting that SIM cards — small chips that connect your phone to a cellular network — are often available at airports or during campus orientation.

Some colleges like Clark provide SIM cards for free. If you don’t have a Social Security number, a prepaid plan may be easier at first, and some international phones may be locked and require buying a new one.

Call Home Upon Arrival

Students who forget to contact their parents or college after arriving could “lead to a frantic call to university police and other offices as parents try to track down their children,” Lopolito says.

Airports usually have free Wi-Fi, but an internet connection may not yet be set up at your new residence, she says.

“Checking in over those first few days will help put their nerves at ease,” Wilner says, “and hopefully help you feel connected during this time of transition as well.”

Handle Financial Issues

Travel with some cash and change it to U.S. dollars, experts say. Bilokur also recommends getting a credit card.

“If your wallet gets stolen, your money will be perfectly safe, as most credit card owners are not liable for fraudulent charges. It also quietly builds your credit score if you’re paying back on time.”

Information on opening a bank account is usually covered during orientation. Financial planning helps ensure expenses like tuition, housing, food, transportation, clothing and entertainment are covered, Lopolito says.

Manage Jet Lag

Jet lag is to be expected as students arrive, and experts suggest planning accordingly.

“If possible, plan your arrival to allow some time to adjust to a new time zone,” Lopolito says.

Students can reduce jet lag by eating at regular meal times and drinking enough water, she says.

Experts also advise taking in some sun or daylight to reset your body clock.

Be Ready for Course Registration

Missing course registration may cause a student to lose out on a needed or desired class.

Take a variety of classes in different majors your first year, says Ethan Sawyer, founder of the College Essay Guy website. “You never know if the right subject or professor may inspire you in a new major or career path, or at least toward a newer focus.”

Elena Perez from Costa Rica, who graduated in 2024 with a bachelor’s degree in economics from Clark, did that during her freshman year and advises exploring before committing to a major.

“Take advantage of the liberal arts aspect of the university,” she says.

Prepare for Class Discussions and Teamwork

“Expect lots of interaction in the American classroom,” says Sarah Lupton, director of International Student Services at Roanoke College in Virginia.

Group projects, class discussion and participation can affect your final grade.

“Don’t be afraid to visit professors during office hours if you’re having a hard time adjusting to the classroom culture,” Lupton says.

Comparison Shop for Textbooks

“College textbooks in the U.S. can be expensive!” Wilner says. “College bookstores offer a few different options for obtaining the required materials for each course.”

Students can buy new or used books, rent books, buy online or borrow from the school library.

“Students can shop around for the best price,” Lopolito says. “Just be sure to check the ISBN to avoid purchasing the incorrect edition.”

Hone English Language Skills

“As a former language teacher, I encourage you not to stand back but jump right in,” Lupton says.

Reading more books, checking online news or watching American television can help with English skills, as can practicing what you’ve picked up.

“Research shows that language learners learn faster when they’re less afraid to make mistakes along the way,” Lupton says. “You also might want to study a list of professional idioms, which can sharpen your communication skills even further.”

Make Friends With a Variety of People

U.S. campuses are known for their diversity, and students from other countries offer new perspectives, Lopolito says, adding that upperclassmen “can offer first-year students great advice and insights on navigating school.”

Connect with native U.S. students, who can provide broader exposure to U.S. culture “and help to expand your perspective,” Wilner says.

Some schools offer Friendship Family programs that connect international students with local families.

“Take advantage of it,” Lupton says. “Witness holiday celebrations, try new American foods and make what could be a friendship that lasts a lifetime.”

Seek Assistance From the International Student Office

For questions missed at orientation, students should turn to their international student office, not peers, especially on visa issues, Lopolito says.

“Students should always check with a school official for questions about employment, full-time course load and travel,” she adds.

The office also offers services such as cultural support, banking help, academic connections and social opportunities.

“Which coffee shop in town serves the coffee closest to the hometown favorite you’re homesick for? You can find answers to these and more at your international student office,” Lupton says.

Explore On-Campus Work Opportunities

Employers value a well-rounded college experience, “and the good news is your college is likely quite interested in helping you achieve that,” Lupton says.

Students can ask their professors which on-campus jobs could make sense to combine with their major.

“Sometimes, their answers may surprise you,” Lupton says. “Develop sought-after soft skills through opportunities like these, and before you know it, you’ll likely have made a few new friends and a few extra bucks along the way.”

Join Clubs and Attend Social Events

From sporting events to campus clubs, getting involved helps you make friends, build skills and boost your resume.

Mateo Pardo, a Colombia native who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in finance and a minor in computer science from New York University in 2024, says meeting many people his freshman year helped form his closest friendships.

“The best way to have active social lives is to be open, especially at the beginning,” Pardo says. “Be open to new people and experiences.”

