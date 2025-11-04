Zoetis: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $721 million. The…

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) — Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $721 million.

The Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.63 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.70 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.62 per share.

The animal health company posted revenue of $2.4 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.41 billion.

Zoetis expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.30 to $6.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $9.4 billion to $9.48 billion.

