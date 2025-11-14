Live Radio
Ziopharm: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 14, 2025, 4:35 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRT) on Friday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents per share.

