Zimmer: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $230.9 million.

The Warsaw, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $1.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.90 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.88 per share.

The orthopedic device maker posted revenue of $2 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.01 billion.

Zimmer expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.10 to $8.30 per share.

