Zevia: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ENCINO, Calif. (AP) — ENCINO, Calif. (AP) — Zevia PBC (ZVIA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its third quarter.

The Encino, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The stevia-sweetened soda maker posted revenue of $40.8 million in the period.

Zevia expects full-year revenue in the range of $162 million to $164 million.

