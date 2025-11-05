Zeta: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.7…

NEW YORK (AP) — Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 22 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The cloud-based marketing technology company posted revenue of $337.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $328.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Zeta said it expects revenue in the range of $363 million to $366 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion.

