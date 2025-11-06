Xponential Fitness: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.9 million…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.9 million in its third quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 34 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The franchisor of boutique fitness brands posted revenue of $78.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $75.7 million.

