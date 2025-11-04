XPLR Infrastructure: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — XPLR Infrastructure, LP (XIFR) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — JUNO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — XPLR Infrastructure, LP (XIFR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $37 million in its third quarter.

The Juno Beach, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 37 cents per share.

The limited partnership for clean-energy projects posted revenue of $315 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $331.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XIFR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XIFR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.