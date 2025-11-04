Xometry: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Xometry Inc. (XMTR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.6…

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Xometry Inc. (XMTR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.6 million in its third quarter.

The North Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 11 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The marketplace for on-demand manufacturing posted revenue of $180.7 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $168.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Xometry said it expects revenue in the range of $182 million to $184 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $676 million to $678 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XMTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XMTR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.