XOMA Royalty: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — XOMA Royalty Corporation (XOMA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Emeryville, California-based company said it had profit of 70 cents. Losses, adjusted for gains related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 35 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $9.4 million in the period.

