Workiva: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AMES, Iowa (AP) — AMES, Iowa (AP) — Workiva Inc. (WK) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $2.8 million. The…

AMES, Iowa (AP) — AMES, Iowa (AP) — Workiva Inc. (WK) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $2.8 million.

The Ames, Iowa-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 55 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The maker of software for managing regulatory filings posted revenue of $224.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $219.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Workiva expects its per-share earnings to range from 67 cents to 70 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $234 million to $236 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Workiva expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.65 to $1.68 per share, with revenue ranging from $880 million to $882 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.