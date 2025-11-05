Wolverine: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKFORD, Mich. (AP) — ROCKFORD, Mich. (AP) — Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $25.1…

ROCKFORD, Mich. (AP) — ROCKFORD, Mich. (AP) — Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $25.1 million.

The Rockford, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 36 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The footwear maker posted revenue of $470.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $463.3 million.

Wolverine expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.29 to $1.34 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.86 billion to $1.87 billion.

