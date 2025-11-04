Wingstop: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Wingstop Inc. (WING) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $28.5 million. The Dallas-based…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Wingstop Inc. (WING) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $28.5 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $1.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.09 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $175.7 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $183.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WING at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WING

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.