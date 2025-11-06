WillScot: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Willscot Mobile (WSC) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $43.3 million. The Phoenix-based…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Willscot Mobile (WSC) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $43.3 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The maker of portable classrooms, mobile offices and storage units posted revenue of $566.8 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $580 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, WillScot said it expects revenue in the range of $545 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $2.26 billion.

