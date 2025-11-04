Willis Lease: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — Willis Lease Finance Corp. (WLFC) on Tuesday reported net income…

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — Willis Lease Finance Corp. (WLFC) on Tuesday reported net income of $24.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Coconut Creek, Florida-based company said it had profit of $3.25.

The jet engine lessor posted revenue of $183.4 million in the period.

_____

