Willdan: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Willdan Group Inc. (WLDN) on Thursday reported earnings of $13.7 million in its third quarter.

The Anaheim, California-based company said it had profit of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $1.21 per share.

The energy efficiency and sustainability consultant posted revenue of $182 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $95 million.

Willdan expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $360 million to $365 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WLDN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WLDN

