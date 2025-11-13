WidePoint: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — WidePoint Corp. (WYY) on Thursday reported a loss of $559,000 in its…

The Fairfax, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $36.1 million in the period.

