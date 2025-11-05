WideOpenWest: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $35.7 million in…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $35.7 million in its third quarter.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents per share.

The cable TV company posted revenue of $144 million in the period.

