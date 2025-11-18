NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0721 1.0721 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0721 1.0721 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 154.00 155.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7324 3.7124 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0147 3.9967 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.2450 2.2450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.85 15.95 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 84.80 83.80 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9806 1.0044 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 390.50 390.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0500 4.1000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7125 3.7350 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 340.90 340.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.9300 11.2600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.6475 7.7375

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.5125 0.5125

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.0495 5.0000

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6213 0.6206

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 80.000 80.000

