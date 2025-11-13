NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0669 1.0669 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0669 1.0669 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 163.25 155.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.9371 3.9779 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.2173 4.2655 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.0050 2.0050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.10 16.25 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.63 87.10 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0467 1.0349 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 390.50 390.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0700 4.1000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7000 3.7125 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 325.20 325.20 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.9200 11.0300 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5700 7.6975

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4785 0.4785

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.0485 5.0895

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6138 0.6080

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 80.000 80.000

