Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

November 13, 2025, 4:42 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0669 1.0669
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 163.25 155.25
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.9371 3.9779
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.2173 4.2655
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 2.0050 2.0050
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.10 16.25
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.63 87.10
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0467 1.0349
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 390.50 390.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0700 4.1000
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7000 3.7125
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 325.20 325.20
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.9200 11.0300
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5700 7.6975

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4785 0.4785

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.0485 5.0895

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6138 0.6080

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 80.000 80.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

