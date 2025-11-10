Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

November 10, 2025, 4:43 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0728 1.0669
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 166.00 166.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.9537 3.7976
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.2206 4.0707
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.7450 2.0050
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.75 15.90
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.64 87.12
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0584 1.0501
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 394.75 394.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0200 4.0100
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.5950 3.5675
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 325.60 325.20
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.7500 10.8500
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5700 7.4300

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4815 0.4785

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.9455 4.9380

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6204 0.6112

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 80.000 80.000

