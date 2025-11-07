Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

November 7, 2025, 4:43 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0728 1.0728
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 164.75 166.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.8529 3.9537
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.1235 4.2206
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.7450 1.7450
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.05 15.75
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.13 87.64
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0869 1.0584
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 394.75 394.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0900 4.0200
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6600 3.5950
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 325.60 325.60
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.0200 10.7500
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5625 7.5700

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4815 0.4815

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.9630 4.9455

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6273 0.6204

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 80.000 80.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up