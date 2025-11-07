NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0728 1.0728 Cheddar…

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0728 1.0728 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 164.75 166.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.8529 3.9537 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.1235 4.2206 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.7450 1.7450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.05 15.75 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.13 87.64 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0869 1.0584 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 394.75 394.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0900 4.0200 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.6600 3.5950 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 325.60 325.60 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.0200 10.7500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.5625 7.5700

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4815 0.4815

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.9630 4.9455

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6273 0.6204

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 80.000 80.000

