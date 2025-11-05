NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0728 1.0728 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0728 1.0728 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 166.50 170.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7245 3.8675 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9933 4.1357 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.7450 1.7450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.15 15.60 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.55 88.62 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0775 1.0613 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 373.75 394.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0500 4.0500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.4625 3.6700 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 325.60 325.60 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.0000 10.8900 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.0350 7.3225

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4815 0.4815

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.0470 4.9260

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6318 0.6270

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 80.000 80.000

