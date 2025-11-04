Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

November 4, 2025, 4:43 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0728 1.0728
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 176.75 166.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7170 3.7245
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0085 3.9933
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.7450 1.7450
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.00 15.15
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.53 87.55
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0747 1.0775
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 373.75 373.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0200 4.0500
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.3975 3.4625
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 325.60 325.60
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.6600 11.0000
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.9800 7.0350

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4815 0.4815

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.0655 5.0470

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6304 0.6318

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 80.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

