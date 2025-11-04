NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0728 1.0728 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0728 1.0728 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 176.75 166.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7170 3.7245 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0085 3.9933 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.7450 1.7450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.00 15.15 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.53 87.55 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0747 1.0775 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 373.75 373.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0200 4.0500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.3975 3.4625 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 325.60 325.60 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.6600 11.0000 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 6.9800 7.0350

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4815 0.4815

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.0655 5.0470

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6304 0.6318

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 79.000 80.000

