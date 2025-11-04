NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.0728 1.0728 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.0728
|1.0728
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|176.75
|166.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.7170
|3.7245
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|4.0085
|3.9933
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|1.7450
|1.7450
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.00
|15.15
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|88.53
|87.55
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0747
|1.0775
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|373.75
|373.75
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.0200
|4.0500
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.3975
|3.4625
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|325.60
|325.60
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|10.6600
|11.0000
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|6.9800
|7.0350
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4815
|0.4815
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.0655
|5.0470
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6304
|0.6318
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|79.000
|80.000
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.