WhiteHorse: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF) on Monday reported a loss of $556,000 in its third quarter.

The Miami-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The lender to small companies posted revenue of $17.7 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $18.4 million.

