WhiteFiber: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — WhiteFiber Inc. (WYFI) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The operator of data centers posted revenue of $20.2 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.2 million.

