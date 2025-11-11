What Is the Maximum Possible Social Security Benefit in 2026?

All Social Security beneficiaries will see a 2.8% increase in their benefit amount next year, but the most any retiree…

All Social Security beneficiaries will see a 2.8% increase in their benefit amount next year, but the most any retiree can receive monthly in 2026 is $5,251. That amount will go to those who retired in 2025 with the maximum possible benefit and who are now getting a cost-of-living adjustment.

For those retiring in 2026, the most they can receive is $5,181, according to Social Security Administration data. It could be more once they start getting cost-of-living adjustments in subsequent years.

It isn’t easy to qualify for the maximum amount. You’ll need a work history that includes 35 years of earning the maximum taxable income for Social Security payroll taxes. Plus, you’ll have to wait until age 70 to begin your retirement benefits.

That’s a tall order for most workers, but even if you can’t achieve the maximum benefit, you can take steps to boost your monthly payments.

“The best thing to do is just to earn more,” says Russell Hackmann, founder and president of Hackmann Wealth Partners in Boston.

That’s not your only option, though. Here’s how to maximize your Social Security payments.

— Earn the taxable maximum income each year

— Replace low-earning years

— Wait until age 70 to claim benefits

— Coordinate your spousal benefits

— Check your Social Security earnings statement annually

— Consider your lifetime retirement benefits

Earn the Taxable Maximum Income Each Year

“You have to pay into Social Security to get the maximum amount,” says Brian Remson, advanced planning advisor at Credent Wealth Management in Waco, Texas.

You do that with payroll or self-employment taxes. The government limits how much of your income is subject to these taxes, though. That amount changes each year. In 2026, the maximum income subject to Social Security taxes is $184,500.

“You need to maximize the years you’re above that wage base,” Remson says.

Social Security benefits are calculated based on your highest 35 years of income, and so you’ll need 35 years above the taxable maximum income to qualify for the maximum Social Security benefit.

“It’s something you had to start long before you’re eligible for benefits,” according to Michael Greenwald, director of tax services for accounting and advisory firm Berkowitz Pollack Brant in New York City.

Replace Low-Earning Years

The Social Security Administration looks at your 35 highest-earning years — indexed for inflation — when calculating retirement benefits. Therefore, it’s possible to replace some low-earning years to boost your retirement benefits.

“Generally speaking, if you only have 35 years of work history and you continue to work and replace lower-earning years, it’s certainly worth doing,” Greenwald says. On the other hand, someone with a 50-year work history may find that a few more years of income won’t move the needle much.

Wait Until Age 70 to Claim Benefits

The maximum amount of Social Security you can receive depends on your age when you begin benefits.

While people can begin benefits as early as age 62, they will see their payments permanently cut by about a third if they do so. Meanwhile, those who delay claiming will see an 8% boost in their payment amount for every year they wait past their full retirement age to begin Social Security. There is no advantage, however, to waiting to start benefits past age 70.

Here’s a look at the maximum benefits possible for new retirees in 2026 based on the age a person claims Social Security. The full retirement age for those born in 1960 or later is 67.

Age 2026 new retirees max monthly benefits 62 $2,969 65 $3,467 67 $4,207 70 $5,181

“You can see there is a huge spread,” Greenwald says.

Because of the sharp reduction in claiming benefits at age 62, many finance professionals advise against it unless there is a compelling reason. “If you believe you have a very short lifespan, collect early,” Greenwald says as one example.

Worry that Social Security will run out of money probably isn’t a good reason to claim early, though. “Don’t make a fear-based decision,” Remson advises. While the program will require changes to ensure its long-term solvency, he thinks the rules will change for future retirees and not those nearing retirement age right now.

Coordinate Spousal Benefits

If you are married, you can coordinate benefits with your spouse. Assuming Social Security is needed for income, one spouse can claim benefits while the other waits until age 70 to get the maximum amount possible based on their work history.

“Social Security strategy is super important, and people underestimate the importance of it,” according to Hackmann. As for which spouse should claim their benefits first, “It makes sense in my opinion for the person with the higher income to wait,” he says.

Check Your Social Security Earnings Statement Annually

When it comes time to calculate benefits, Social Security uses the earnings data it has on file.

“You want to make as much as you can but also make sure it’s recorded correctly,” Greenwald says.

The easiest way to do that is to sign up for an online “my Social Security” account on the Social Security Administration website. Within the account, you can view an annual statement that lists your income history. If any information on the statement is wrong, you can send documentation to SSA to request a correction.

Consider Your Lifetime Retirement Income

Although larger Social Security payments are appealing, people shouldn’t automatically delay the start of benefits. In some cases, such as when someone has health issues, taking reduced payments earlier in retirement could result in higher overall benefits than receiving larger payments for a shorter period of time.

What’s more, your Social Security claiming strategy should take into consideration other available retirement income.

“If I wait longer, then I have to use some of my investments,” Hackmann says, adding that it is a common scenario.

In that case, you could prematurely deplete your retirement savings or get hit with taxes that could be otherwise spread out and reduced.

“A lot of people think of Social Security in isolation,” Remson says. However, decisions about Social Security can’t be made in a vacuum. Be sure your claiming strategy takes into account your other assets and tax liabilities.

