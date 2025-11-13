Westaim: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Westaim Corp. (WEDXF) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.6 million in its third…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Westaim Corp. (WEDXF) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.6 million in its third quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $14 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WEDXF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WEDXF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.