Webtoon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Webtoon Entertainment Inc. (WBTN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 4 cents per share.

The online storytelling platform for comics and cartoons posted revenue of $378 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $383.2 million.

