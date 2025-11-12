WaterBridge: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC (WBI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $667,000 in its third…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC (WBI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $667,000 in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The water infrastructure and pipeline company posted revenue of $123.3 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $199.8 million.

