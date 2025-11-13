Live Radio
Vuzix: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 13, 2025, 4:51 PM

WEST HENRIETTA, N.Y. (AP) — WEST HENRIETTA, N.Y. (AP) — Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.4 million in its third quarter.

The West Henrietta, New York-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

The wearable device maker posted revenue of $1.2 million in the period.

