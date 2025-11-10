Vroom: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Vroom, Inc. (VRM) on Monday reported a loss of $26.8…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Vroom, Inc. (VRM) on Monday reported a loss of $26.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $5.15. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.96 per share.

The company posted revenue of $44.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.