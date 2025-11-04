Vital Farms: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $16.4 million.…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $16.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 36 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $198.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $191.7 million.

Vital Farms expects full-year revenue of $775 million.

