Vishay: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.9 million in its third quarter.

The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, came to 4 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $790.6 million in the period.

Vishay expects full-year revenue in the range of $770 million to $810 million.

