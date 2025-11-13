Live Radio
Virgin Galactic: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 13, 2025

TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) on Thursday reported a loss of $64.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tustin, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.09.

The company posted revenue of $365,000 in the period.

