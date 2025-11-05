Vina Concha: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Vina Concha y Toro SA (VCOYY) on Tuesday reported profit of $21.3…

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Vina Concha y Toro SA (VCOYY) on Tuesday reported profit of $21.3 million in its third quarter.

The Santiago, Chile-based company said it had profit of 57 cents per share.

The wine maker posted revenue of $264.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VCOYY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VCOYY

