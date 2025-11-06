Victory Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $96.5…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $96.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had profit of $1.11. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.63 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.60 per share.

The investment management firm posted revenue of $361.2 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $361.8 million.

