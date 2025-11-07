ViaSat: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — ViaSat Inc. (VSAT) on Friday reported a loss of $61.4 million in…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — ViaSat Inc. (VSAT) on Friday reported a loss of $61.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 9 cents per share.

The provider of satellite and wireless networking technology posted revenue of $1.14 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.15 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSAT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.