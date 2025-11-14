Via: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Via Transportation Inc. (VIA) on Friday reported a loss of $36.9 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Via Transportation Inc. (VIA) on Friday reported a loss of $36.9 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.49 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 41 cents per share.

The rideshare company geared toward municipal transit agencies posted revenue of $109.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $106.4 million.

